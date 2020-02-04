Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Sells 337 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 81,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,695,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 5,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 3,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 12,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $202.50 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered NextEra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.07.

In related news, Director James L. Robo sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.39, for a total transaction of $2,343,900.00. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total value of $382,992.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,565,894.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,135 shares of company stock worth $11,883,906 in the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:NEE opened at $266.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.15. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $176.13 and a 12-month high of $270.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.28.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

