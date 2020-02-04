Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Takes $4.43 Million Position in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 56,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $4,434,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in State Street by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,035,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,683,799,000 after buying an additional 1,975,332 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its holdings in State Street by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 4,298,033 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $254,401,000 after buying an additional 1,661,988 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in State Street by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,602,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $94,878,000 after buying an additional 160,692 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in State Street by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,585,578 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $93,914,000 after buying an additional 42,843 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in State Street by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,494,981 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $88,488,000 after buying an additional 449,247 shares during the period. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $76.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.50. State Street Corp has a 1 year low of $48.62 and a 1 year high of $85.89.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. State Street had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. Analysts expect that State Street Corp will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. State Street’s payout ratio is 33.71%.

In related news, EVP Joerg Ambrosius sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $187,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,654 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,222.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert Willett sold 36,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total transaction of $1,901,370.80. Insiders have sold 86,860 shares of company stock worth $5,546,600 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STT. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.53.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

