Bellway (LON:BWY) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Research analysts at Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Bellway (LON:BWY) in a research note issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a GBX 4,650 ($61.17) price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.36% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Bellway in a research report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Bellway in a research report on Monday. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Bellway to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,550 ($46.70) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Bellway from GBX 3,538 ($46.54) to GBX 4,132 ($54.35) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bellway in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bellway presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 4,072.46 ($53.57).

Shares of BWY opened at GBX 4,031 ($53.03) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion and a PE ratio of 9.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,900.40 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,340.14. Bellway has a fifty-two week low of GBX 38.96 ($0.51) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,150 ($54.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

In other Bellway news, insider Jason Honeyman purchased 2,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,157 ($41.53) per share, for a total transaction of £68,443.76 ($90,033.89).

Bellway Company Profile

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. It builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides social housing to housing associations. It owns and controls 37,855 plots of land.

