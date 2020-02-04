Benchmark Electronics (BHE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect Benchmark Electronics to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:BHE opened at $30.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.12. Benchmark Electronics has a one year low of $21.94 and a one year high of $37.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BHE. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Sidoti lowered shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

