Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. lowered its position in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 859 shares during the period. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Carnival were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CCL. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Carnival in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,273,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in Carnival by 258.9% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 817,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,553,000 after purchasing an additional 589,728 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Carnival in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,383,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Carnival by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,437,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,552,000 after purchasing an additional 372,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Carnival by 2,054.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 333,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,948,000 after purchasing an additional 317,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCL opened at $42.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Carnival Corp has a 12-month low of $39.92 and a 12-month high of $59.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Carnival had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 14.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Carnival Corp will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Carnival’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Carnival in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Carnival from $59.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Carnival from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Carnival from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Carnival from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

