Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. Grows Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,673 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. salesforce.com comprises approximately 0.7% of Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. State Street Corp boosted its position in salesforce.com by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,667,028 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,145,974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749,613 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in salesforce.com by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,165,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,521,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499,996 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,265,009 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,078,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,325 shares in the last quarter. HMI Capital LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $193,270,000. Finally, Third Point LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 2,500,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $371,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Susan Wojcicki bought 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $175.26 per share, with a total value of $192,786.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,625,722.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.86, for a total value of $794,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 448,889 shares of company stock valued at $75,163,130 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CRM. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on salesforce.com from $197.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.66.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $185.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $174.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.04, a PEG ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.87 and a fifty-two week high of $186.44.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

