Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,657,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,486,296,000 after purchasing an additional 578,662 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,954,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $585,155,000 after acquiring an additional 121,062 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,100,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $405,310,000 after acquiring an additional 26,698 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,396,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,474,000 after acquiring an additional 264,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,128,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,501,000 after acquiring an additional 49,962 shares in the last quarter. 74.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ECL opened at $201.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.81. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $157.11 and a one year high of $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $56.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.40, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.81%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Monday, January 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.17.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

