Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. Has $1.69 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 0.9% of Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 17,901.8% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,934,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,021,000 after buying an additional 10,873,382 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $59,687,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $19,000,000. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $17,969,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 42.9% in the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 278,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,243,000 after purchasing an additional 83,483 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

VUG opened at $190.34 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $145.96 and a 1-year high of $193.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $186.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.39.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.