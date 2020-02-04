Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. Purchases 178 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. American Tower makes up about 0.7% of Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cottage Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $754,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in American Tower by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Cibc Bank USA increased its holdings in American Tower by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 3,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in American Tower by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,549,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,450,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,664 shares during the period. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $234.07 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $230.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.40. American Tower Corp has a one year low of $168.88 and a one year high of $242.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.56%.

In related news, SVP Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.78, for a total transaction of $206,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.68, for a total transaction of $289,626.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,592,964.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,574 shares of company stock worth $1,250,626. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMT. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $218.00 price target (up previously from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $242.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.36.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

