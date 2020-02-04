Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Holdings Raised by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 104,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $3,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BYD. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Miles Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BYD opened at $30.42 on Tuesday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12-month low of $21.76 and a 12-month high of $31.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

In related news, CFO Josh Hirsberg sold 35,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $1,056,777.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 372,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,094,974.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brian A. Larson sold 6,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total value of $193,715.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,258.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,926 shares of company stock valued at $2,475,333 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 29.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Boyd Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Sunday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Boyd Gaming presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.11.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

