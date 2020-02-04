Brokerages Anticipate Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $426.72 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) will post $426.72 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sleep Number’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $422.80 million to $429.10 million. Sleep Number reported sales of $411.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Sleep Number will report full-year sales of $1.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.83 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sleep Number.

Several research firms have issued reports on SNBR. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.75.

In other news, Director Michael A. Peel sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.63, for a total transaction of $109,417.50. Also, SVP Joseph Hunter Saklad sold 3,062 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.91, for a total transaction of $149,762.42. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,448 shares of company stock valued at $1,339,407. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNBR. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sleep Number by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Sleep Number by 111.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Sleep Number in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Sleep Number by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Sleep Number in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000.

Sleep Number stock opened at $52.80 on Tuesday. Sleep Number has a 52-week low of $32.53 and a 52-week high of $53.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

