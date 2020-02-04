BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Downgraded by HSBC to Hold

HSBC cut shares of BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Separately, UBS Group cut BT Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

Shares of BT Group stock opened at $2.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.44. BT Group has a 12-month low of $1.54 and a 12-month high of $3.96.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BT Group stock. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

BT Group Company Profile

BT Group plc provides communications products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Consumer, Enterprise, Global Services, and Openreach. The Consumer segment offers mobile, broadband, home phone, and TV services under the BT, EE and Plusnet brands.

