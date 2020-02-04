CAE (NYSE:CAE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $34.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CAE is a world leader in providing simulation and modelling technologies, and integrated training services to the civil aviation industry and defence forces around the globe. The Company design, manufacture and supply simulation equipment and offer training and services. This includes integrated modelling, simulation and training solutions for commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, aircraft manufacturers and military organizations and a global network of training centres for pilots, and in some instances, cabin crew and maintenance workers. “

Shares of CAE stock opened at $29.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.43. CAE has a twelve month low of $20.41 and a twelve month high of $30.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.75.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $896.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.51 million. CAE had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CAE will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in CAE by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in CAE by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,464,252 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,789,000 after purchasing an additional 32,123 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CAE by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in CAE during the fourth quarter worth $526,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in CAE by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.07% of the company’s stock.

About CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

