Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Acquires 5,784 Shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,784 shares during the quarter. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $4,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 278.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 7,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 5,698 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 424.9% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 11,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 9,360 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the period.

Shares of PEY stock opened at $18.59 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.34. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $16.96 and a 52 week high of $19.34.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.066 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%.

About Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

