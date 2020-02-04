Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Acquires 7,552 Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 68.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,552 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 400,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,849,000 after purchasing an additional 15,229 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,058,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $994,000.

VNLA stock opened at $49.82 on Tuesday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.27 and a fifty-two week high of $50.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.87.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be issued a $0.0891 dividend. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd.

