Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 70.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,462 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $3,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OEF. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 97.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $145.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.49. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $118.26 and a 52 week high of $149.37.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

See Also: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.