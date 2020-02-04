Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Buys 68 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3,340.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $162.29 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $133.16 and a 1 year high of $166.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $161.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.24.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

