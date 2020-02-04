Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Buys Shares of 4,121 iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKE. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,149,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period.

Shares of JKE stock opened at $217.54 on Tuesday. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $171.40 and a 52 week high of $224.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $215.23 and a 200-day moving average of $200.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.1443 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

About iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

