Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Has $1.45 Million Position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWO. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,939,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,458,000 after purchasing an additional 157,254 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,918,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,380,000 after purchasing an additional 133,102 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,765,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,555,000 after purchasing an additional 41,954 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 15.4% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 240,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,495,000 after purchasing an additional 32,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 613.6% in the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 28,176 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RWO opened at $51.74 on Tuesday. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $48.39 and a one year high of $53.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.53.

About SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

