Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Has $15.77 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,115 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for 4.0% of Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $15,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 515.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, CNB Bank increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $134.16 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $118.42 and a 52-week high of $138.55.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

