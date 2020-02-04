Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Has $4.87 Million Stock Position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 99,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,652 shares during the period. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF were worth $4,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,172,000. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 176,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,683,000 after purchasing an additional 14,257 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 256,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 165.7% in the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 108,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 67,735 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TOTL opened at $49.37 on Tuesday. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a 12-month low of $47.56 and a 12-month high of $51.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.17 and its 200-day moving average is $49.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be issued a $0.129 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%.

