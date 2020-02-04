Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Purchases 1,912 Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Segment Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,549,000. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,066,000. NewFocus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,133,000. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,130,000. Finally, Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV increased its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 118,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,856,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the period.

VIGI opened at $71.15 on Tuesday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $61.09 and a 52-week high of $74.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.71.

