Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Purchases 25,029 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 151,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,029 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 6.8% of Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $26,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Willingdon Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,540.0% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $182.05 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $179.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.02. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $142.02 and a 1 year high of $185.80.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

