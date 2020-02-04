Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,063.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000.

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $200.12 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $197.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.09. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $160.85 and a twelve month high of $203.98.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

