Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Sells 4,295 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,295 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF accounts for 2.1% of Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $8,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,292,000. First Citizens Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,300,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,821,000. One Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 83,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,075,000 after buying an additional 9,919 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,837,000.

Shares of IJT opened at $191.88 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $169.83 and a 52-week high of $200.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $194.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.82.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

