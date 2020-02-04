Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target Increased to C$121.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$105.00 to C$121.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cargojet’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.94 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CJT. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a C$95.00 target price on shares of Cargojet in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$136.00 to C$126.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Cargojet in a research report on Sunday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$113.75.

Shares of CJT opened at C$118.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 425.06. Cargojet has a 12-month low of C$73.22 and a 12-month high of C$119.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$108.92 and a 200 day moving average price of C$99.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 71.20.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$117.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$122.20 million. Equities research analysts predict that Cargojet will post 1.7000001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cargojet news, Director Jamie Bennett Porteous sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$104.93, for a total value of C$104,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$140,081.55.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 14 cities in Canada; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

