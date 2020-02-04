Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.60.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CCL shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Carnival from $59.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Carnival from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Standpoint Research raised Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Carnival from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

CCL stock opened at $42.75 on Tuesday. Carnival has a fifty-two week low of $39.92 and a fifty-two week high of $59.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.11. Carnival had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 14.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carnival will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Carnival by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC increased its stake in shares of Carnival by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Carnival by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Carnival by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carnival by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

