Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Holdings Decreased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,926 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,126 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVCO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 69.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 73,665 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,137,000 after buying an additional 30,151 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Cavco Industries by 13.7% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 187,597 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,036,000 after purchasing an additional 22,584 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cavco Industries by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 729,798 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $114,972,000 after purchasing an additional 22,073 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Cavco Industries by 13.6% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 125,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,011,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cavco Industries by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,333,215 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $210,035,000 after purchasing an additional 13,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Cavco Industries from $192.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

CVCO opened at $230.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.52. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.00 and a 1 year high of $235.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $206.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.11.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $273.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.34 million. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share.

Cavco Industries Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes, Friendship Homes, Chariot Eagle, and Lexington Home brands.

Read More: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.