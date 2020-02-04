Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target Cut to C$16.50

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from C$18.00 to C$16.50 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Cenovus Energy from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. AltaCorp Capital raised Cenovus Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Tudor Pickering & Holt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cenovus Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$14.83.

Shares of TSE CVE opened at C$11.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion and a PE ratio of 19.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.38, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.04. Cenovus Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$9.62 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.31.

In other Cenovus Energy news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$13.08 per share, with a total value of C$261,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 222,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,903,760.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

