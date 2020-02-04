Chuy’s Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Chuy’s Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.33.

Several research firms have weighed in on CHUY. Wedbush raised Chuy’s from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.50 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. BidaskClub cut Chuy’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine cut Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Chuy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Chuy’s stock opened at $24.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $407.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.39. Chuy’s has a fifty-two week low of $19.53 and a fifty-two week high of $29.45.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $109.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.88 million. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Chuy’s will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 231.6% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chuy’s by 603.8% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Chuy’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Chuy’s by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 86,110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 5,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Chuy’s by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter.

About Chuy’s

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in Texas and 19 states in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

