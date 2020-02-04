Citigroup Raises General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target to

General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from to in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Electric from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America raised General Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.96.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $12.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.60. General Electric has a 12 month low of $7.65 and a 12 month high of $13.00.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.77 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 14.13% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GE. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 441.7% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

