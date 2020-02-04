CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNXM) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNXM) by 107.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,282 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,960 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in CNX Midstream Partners were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CNX Midstream Partners by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 452,224 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,376,000 after acquiring an additional 14,923 shares during the period. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CNX Midstream Partners by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 72,938 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CNX Midstream Partners by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 33,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Institutional investors own 43.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CNXM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CNX Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CNX Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of CNX Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of CNX Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CNX Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of CNXM opened at $15.43 on Tuesday. CNX Midstream Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $12.95 and a fifty-two week high of $16.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.70. The company has a market cap of $980.91 million, a P/E ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.18. CNX Midstream Partners had a net margin of 57.00% and a return on equity of 41.16%. The firm had revenue of $81.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CNX Midstream Partners LP will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.414 per share. This is an increase from CNX Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. CNX Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.57%.

CNX Midstream Partners Company Profile

CNX Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The company operates through two segments, Anchor Systems and Additional Systems. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 14 compression and dehydration facilities.

