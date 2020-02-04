Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) is Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s 7th Largest Position

Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,436,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 592,051 shares during the period. Colgate-Palmolive accounts for about 4.1% of Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned about 0.40% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $236,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Julex Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CL stock opened at $74.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.16. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $64.50 and a 52 week high of $76.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 1,906.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.78%.

CL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.50.

In related news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.73, for a total value of $1,379,235.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,044,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,867,653.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total transaction of $1,067,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,099,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,327,378.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,000 shares of company stock worth $5,962,905. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

