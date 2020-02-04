Comparing Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI) & United American Healthcare (NASDAQ:UAHC)

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI) and United American Healthcare (OTCMKTS:UAHC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

Get Hancock Jaffe Laboratories alerts:

This table compares Hancock Jaffe Laboratories and United American Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hancock Jaffe Laboratories N/A -224.86% -128.87% United American Healthcare N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Hancock Jaffe Laboratories and United American Healthcare, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hancock Jaffe Laboratories 0 0 1 0 3.00 United American Healthcare 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 391.88%. Given Hancock Jaffe Laboratories’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Hancock Jaffe Laboratories is more favorable than United American Healthcare.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hancock Jaffe Laboratories and United American Healthcare’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hancock Jaffe Laboratories $190,000.00 57.52 -$13.04 million N/A N/A United American Healthcare N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

United American Healthcare has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hancock Jaffe Laboratories.

Volatility & Risk

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United American Healthcare has a beta of 4.2, indicating that its stock price is 320% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.7% of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories shares are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of United American Healthcare shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Company Profile

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc., a development stage medical device company, develops and sells biological tissue solutions to treat patients with coronary, vascular, end stage renal, and peripheral arterial diseases in the United States and Europe. The company develops and manufactures implantable cardiovascular bioprosthetic devices for patients with cardiovascular disease, peripheral arterial and venous disease, and end stage renal disease. Its products include the Bioprosthetic Heart Valve, a bio-prosthetic heart valve designed to mimic and function like a native heart valve; the CoreoGraft, a device for use as an alternate or supplemental coronary vascular conduit in coronary bypass surgery; and the Venous Valve, a bioprosthetic, pig venous valve for patients with lower limb chronic venous insufficiency. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, California. As of July 18, 2006, Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. is a subsidiary of Leman Cardiovascular SA.

United American Healthcare Company Profile

United American Healthcare Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to the medical device industry in the United States. The company offers laser-based metal fabrication services; and supplies precision components to customers developing products for use in a range of medical specialties, including cardiology, neurology, orthopedics, gynecology, ophthalmology, and urology. Its services include precision laser cutting services for thin-wall metal tubes; laser welding services for joining metal components into sub-assemblies; CNC machining services for small custom components; and nitinol heat-treating techniques, which enable medical device developers to utilize the shape-memory properties of the nitinol material. The company also offers an array of surface treatment options to medical device manufacturers for electropolishing, passivation, and grit-blasting. Its components are used in medical device applications, such as cardiovascular stents, heart valve replacements, arterial wound closures, spinal repairs, breast biopsies, and brain aneurysm repairs. United American Healthcare Corporation was founded in 1983 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Jaffe Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.