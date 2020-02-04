Corning (NYSE:GLW) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Corning (NYSE:GLW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Corning from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a hold rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley cut Corning from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up from $32.00) on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut Corning from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.09.

GLW opened at $26.91 on Friday. Corning has a 12-month low of $26.55 and a 12-month high of $35.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.14. The company has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.20.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corning will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Corning news, VP Lewis A. Steverson sold 63,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $1,913,472.39. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,422 shares in the company, valued at $556,160.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Martin J. Curran sold 13,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $397,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 78,980 shares of company stock valued at $2,381,560. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the third quarter worth about $29,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Corning by 351.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

