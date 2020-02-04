Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Given Buy Rating at Tigress Financial

Tigress Financial restated their buy rating on shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) in a research report report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on COST. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $329.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Nomura restated a hold rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $325.00 target price on Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Costco Wholesale from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $302.73.

Shares of COST opened at $302.00 on Friday. Costco Wholesale has a 52 week low of $205.75 and a 52 week high of $314.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $134.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $299.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $292.93.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $37.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total transaction of $1,156,578.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,582 shares in the company, valued at $10,388,778.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 3,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.05, for a total value of $1,205,532.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,959,673.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,515 shares of company stock worth $4,369,703 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,367,358 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,291,820,000 after acquiring an additional 102,456 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,035,174 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $874,464,000 after acquiring an additional 96,610 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,729,687 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $508,390,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,556,848 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $448,544,000 after acquiring an additional 46,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30,151.3% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,135,330 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

