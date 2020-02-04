Cowen Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC)

Cowen reiterated their buy rating on shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $88.00 target price on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on WDC. Bank of America lifted their target price on Western Digital from to in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Western Digital from $64.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised Western Digital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. BidaskClub raised Western Digital from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $86.00 target price (up previously from $83.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Western Digital currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.92.

WDC stock opened at $67.24 on Friday. Western Digital has a twelve month low of $35.61 and a twelve month high of $72.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.76, a PEG ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.12.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 9.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Western Digital will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Western Digital’s payout ratio is 52.49%.

In other news, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 14,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total transaction of $1,041,184.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 248,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,625,376.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 2,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total value of $142,685.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 261,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,366,532.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,826 shares of company stock worth $2,375,568. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Western Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 488 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Western Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Western Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

