Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on Countryside Properties (LON:CSP)

Stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Countryside Properties (LON:CSP) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 520 ($6.84) price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Countryside Properties from GBX 415 ($5.46) to GBX 525 ($6.91) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 530 ($6.97) price objective on shares of Countryside Properties in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Countryside Properties in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Countryside Properties from GBX 440 ($5.79) to GBX 590 ($7.76) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 530 ($6.97) target price on shares of Countryside Properties in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Countryside Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 491.38 ($6.46).

LON:CSP opened at GBX 497 ($6.54) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.91, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 476.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 371.46. The stock has a market cap of $11.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 849.57. Countryside Properties has a 1-year low of GBX 275.60 ($3.63) and a 1-year high of GBX 517 ($6.80).

Countryside Properties (LON:CSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported GBX 40.80 ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 39.60 ($0.52) by GBX 1.20 ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts expect that Countryside Properties will post 3258.9999779 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ian Sutcliffe sold 34,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 468 ($6.16), for a total transaction of £161,127.72 ($211,954.38). Also, insider Gary Whitaker sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 497 ($6.54), for a total transaction of £238,560 ($313,812.15). In the last 90 days, insiders sold 134,465 shares of company stock worth $64,321,620.

About Countryside Properties

Countryside Properties PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. It operates through two divisions, Housebuilding and Partnerships. The Housebuilding division develops large-scale sites, and provides private and affordable homes in London and the South East of England.

