Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Acquired by Bank of Stockton

Bank of Stockton lifted its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Cummins were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,488,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,509,000 after purchasing an additional 629,235 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cummins by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,542,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,936,000 after acquiring an additional 76,432 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its position in Cummins by 7.7% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 878,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 62,978 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Cummins by 12.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 826,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,506,000 after acquiring an additional 94,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 8.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 753,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,588,000 after acquiring an additional 58,094 shares during the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CMI opened at $162.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.16. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $141.14 and a one year high of $186.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $174.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.49.

Cummins declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMI shares. Cfra cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $185.00 price target (up from $167.00) on shares of Cummins in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up from $175.00) on shares of Cummins in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a $162.00 price target on shares of Cummins in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.41.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

