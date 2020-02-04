Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Bought by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,516 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $4,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 3,359.8% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 3,091 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

NYSE:CMI opened at $162.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $174.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.49. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.14 and a 52 week high of $186.73. The company has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.16.

Cummins declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

CMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group set a $162.00 price target on Cummins in a report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Cummins in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Cowen initiated coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised Cummins from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $159.00 price target on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.41.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.