Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) by 38.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 190,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 53,000 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Data I/O were worth $810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DAIO. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Data I/O in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Data I/O by 220.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,005 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,887 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Data I/O by 8.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,326 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the period. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Data I/O by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 307,610 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. 31.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John D. Delafield acquired 62,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.70 per share, with a total value of $230,169.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DAIO stock opened at $4.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 3.50. Data I/O Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.23 and a fifty-two week high of $6.88.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Data I/O from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

About Data I/O

Data I/O Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells programming systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs. The company provides PSV handlers offline automated programming systems; and RoadRunner and RoadRunner3 series handlers, an inline automated programming systems.

