Deutsche Bank Raises Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Price Target to GBX 565

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank from GBX 525 ($6.91) to GBX 565 ($7.43) in a research note issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.69% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 452 ($5.95) to GBX 494 ($6.50) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Auto Trader Group to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 510 ($6.71) to GBX 560 ($7.37) in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 490 ($6.45) to GBX 500 ($6.58) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Auto Trader Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 604 ($7.95) to GBX 688 ($9.05) in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 570 ($7.50) price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 580.47 ($7.64).

Shares of LON AUTO opened at GBX 580.60 ($7.64) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 583.98 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 546.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 351.73, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.01. Auto Trader Group has a 52-week low of GBX 444.50 ($5.85) and a 52-week high of GBX 613.80 ($8.07).

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers and home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its Websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its Websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

