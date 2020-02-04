DHT (DHT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

DHT (NYSE:DHT) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DHT stock opened at $5.64 on Tuesday. DHT has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $8.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $826.53 million, a P/E ratio of 35.19, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.65.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DHT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised DHT from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine lowered DHT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of March 18, 2019, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

