Diamond S Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSSI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Diamond S Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSSI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.40.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DSSI shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Diamond S Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Diamond S Shipping in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diamond S Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

Shares of Diamond S Shipping stock opened at $11.08 on Tuesday. Diamond S Shipping has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $141.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.06 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Diamond S Shipping will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Diamond S Shipping news, major shareholder Recovery Fund Iv Dss Aiv Wlr sold 660,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total value of $8,908,527.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Reserve Gp Xii Ltd First sold 3,950,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total transaction of $54,321,863.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,710,681 shares of company stock worth $64,664,802 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Diamond S Shipping by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 3,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 610.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 5,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.76% of the company’s stock.

About Diamond S Shipping

Diamond S Shipping Inc operates as a shipping company. The company operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Tankers. It provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other production. As of March 28, 2019, it owned and operated a fleet of 68 vessels, including 15 Suezmax vessels, 1 Aframax, and 52 medium-range product tankers.

