DT Investment Partners LLC Invests $9.31 Million in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 59,005 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $9,305,000. Microsoft accounts for 0.9% of DT Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV lifted its position in Microsoft by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 531 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 71.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on MSFT. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.06.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $174.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,294.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.15. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $102.77 and a 1-year high of $174.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $162.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.01, for a total transaction of $360,025.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 118,944 shares in the company, valued at $17,129,125.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

