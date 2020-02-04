Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires 2,510 Shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 35.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in SYSCO in the fourth quarter worth $156,000. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in SYSCO during the fourth quarter valued at $263,000. Sequent Asset Management LLC increased its position in SYSCO by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC now owns 10,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in SYSCO during the fourth quarter valued at $13,631,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in SYSCO by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 347,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,715,000 after acquiring an additional 55,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert S. Charlton sold 28,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.43, for a total value of $2,328,287.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,706,777.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Bene sold 39,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $3,347,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,298,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,028 shares of company stock valued at $13,690,242 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SYY. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (down previously from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of SYSCO to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of SYSCO to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.13.

Shares of SYY opened at $76.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.48. SYSCO Co. has a 12-month low of $64.76 and a 12-month high of $85.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.70.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.11 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 79.60%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts predict that SYSCO Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from SYSCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. SYSCO’s payout ratio is currently 50.70%.

SYSCO Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

