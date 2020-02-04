Dupont Capital Management Corp Boosts Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,046 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VMC. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 46.4% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Fehlberg Barry 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. Also, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 643 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.64, for a total transaction of $90,431.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VMC shares. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.76.

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $144.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $100.50 and a 1-year high of $152.49. The company has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.53.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

