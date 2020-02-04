Dupont Capital Management Corp Cuts Stake in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,510 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 133,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. 70.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Shares of CATY opened at $36.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.01. Cathay General Bancorp has a twelve month low of $31.89 and a twelve month high of $40.06.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $149.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.30 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 12.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Director Jane H. Jelenko sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $185,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 17,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total transaction of $675,993.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 43,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,224.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CATY shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Cathay General Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

Cathay General Bancorp Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY).

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.