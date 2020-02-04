Dupont Capital Management Corp Decreases Stake in Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its position in Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 59.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,647 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Kaiser Aluminum were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KALU. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 154,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,099,000 after purchasing an additional 66,352 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 103.6% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 9,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 4,922 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

In related news, Director Carolyn Bartholomew sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jack A. Hockema sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total transaction of $1,264,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,956 shares of company stock worth $2,302,645. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KALU opened at $100.49 on Tuesday. Kaiser Aluminum Corp. has a 52 week low of $85.04 and a 52 week high of $117.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This is a positive change from Kaiser Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently 41.42%.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

