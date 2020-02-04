Dupont Capital Management Corp Grows Position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) by 36.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,228 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 7,390 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 117,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 492,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 13,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.73% of the company’s stock.

AMRX opened at $4.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.76. Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $2.27 and a 52 week high of $14.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.56.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $378.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.90 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 19.61% and a positive return on equity of 23.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMRX has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Raymond James lowered Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Svb Leerink lowered Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.20.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

